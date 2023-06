Muscat: SalamAir has announced new flight service connecting Oman and Bahrain. The low-budget air carrier will operate non-stop flights connecting Salalah and Bahrain during the Khareef season. The flight service will start from July 5.

Tickets can be booked by visiting  salamair.com or their 24/7 call centre at 1210 or +96824272222

SalamAir is the first low-cost airline in Oman. It bases its operations in Salalah and Muscat.