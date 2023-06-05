Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June 5. BSE Sensex closed at 62,787.47, up by 240.36 points or 0.38%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,593.80, higher by 59.70 points or 0.32%. About 2113 shares advanced, 1438 shares declined, and 170 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Grasim Industries. Top losers in the market were Divis Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Nestle India and BPCL.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

On the sectoral front, auto and capital goods indices rose 1% each, while some selling was seen in the information technology and FMCG names. The BSE midcap index gained 0.3% and smallcap index rose 0.5%.