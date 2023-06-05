World Environment Day:  President Murmu encourages people to adopt eco-friendly practices in daily lives

President Droupadi Murmu advised the people on Monday to take an eco-friendly attitude in their daily activities in order to develop a clean, biodiversity-rich, and attractive earth. Let us work together to build a green future! stated the President, who is now in Suriname and Serbia. On June 5, the world celebrates World Environment Day. On this World Environment Day, let us remember that we are Mother Earth’s children. It is time to give back to Nature, which has always met our needs and demands. Let us recommit to taking an eco-friendly attitude in our daily actions in order to leave a clean, biodiversity-rich, and beautiful Earth for future generations. Let’s work together to create a green future! Murmu tweeted.