IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers hopes to carry 100 million passengers in fiscal year 24

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers stated on Monday that the airline plans to fly 100 million passengers in the fiscal year ending March 2024 as it expands domestic and international routes. In fiscal year 23, the low-cost carrier carried 86 million passengers. Elbers said at a press conference on the sidelines of the IATA World Air Transport Summit here that the airline intends to have roughly 350 planes in its fleet by the end of this fiscal year (FY24). The ship currently has over 300 aircraft. IndiGo is India’s largest airline, accounting for more than 57% of the domestic market. He stated that the airline will continue to strive for a higher international market share.

Last week, IndiGo announced that it will start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia, including to Nairobi, Tbilisi and Tashkent, this year.

Embarking on “massive” international expansion plans, the carrier will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

“Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia & Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan,” IndiGo said in a release on Friday. To a query on bilateral flying rights, Elbers said it is up to the government to decide on whether to give more rights or not. It requires a “tailor-made approach,” he added.