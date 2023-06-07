After reunion, OPS, TTV claims they will bring AIADMK to power in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

O Panneerselvam, the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and TTV Dhinakaran, the head of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), joined the stage at an event in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, almost a month after they announced their reunion. They pledged to work together to restore AIADMK to power.

At the wedding of MLA Vaithilingam’s (an OPS supporter) son in Thanjavur, OPS declared that if the party remained unified, no one would be able to defeat or even compete with the AIADMK. Additionally, he asserted that the cadres wanted to see all factions cooperating.

TTV Dhinakaran further said that their unity would give the ‘traitors’ a lesson. ‘Amma’s cadres, who have been a part of the party for several years, now stand divided because of the selfish interests and money power of certain individuals. OPS and I have joined hands now to bring back Amma’s government and to retrieve the party,’ TTV said.

The wedding was held in a private hall in Thanjavur, and many AIADMK and AMMK cadres attended.