Benzema signs with Saudi champs Al-Ittihad.

Karim Benzema, the Ballon d’Or winner, has embarked on a new football adventure, joining Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia as a free agent following his departure from Real Madrid. The French striker, who spent 14 successful years at Real, expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating, “I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country.” Benzema has signed a three-year contract with the Saudi Arabian champions and will proudly wear the No. 9 shirt for his new team.

Reflecting on his decision, Benzema explained, “It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project… I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels.” The 35-year-old follows in the footsteps of his former Real Madrid colleague, Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed with Al-Nassr in December.

During his illustrious tenure at Real, Benzema played a pivotal role in the club’s success, particularly after Ronaldo’s departure in 2018. He secured five Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles, with his standout season in 2021-22 yielding 44 goals and contributing to the team’s 14th European title and LaLiga triumph. Moreover, his impressive performances earned him a recall to the French national team after a six-year absence.

Despite initial plans to stay at Real for another season, an enticing offer from Saudi Arabia prompted Benzema to reconsider his decision. With a reported value exceeding 100 million euros, he chose to terminate the one-year extension clause in his contract, bidding farewell to the Spanish club. Al-Ittihad, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, celebrated the signing as a monumental moment, stating, “Benzema’s arrival is the most impactful transfer in the club’s history to date.”

This move amplifies the growing appeal of the Saudi Pro League, which hopes to attract more esteemed players to its ranks. Indeed, other notable figures like Lionel Messi have been linked with potential moves to Saudi Arabia, signaling the league’s ambition to become a premier destination for top-tier talent. With Benzema’s arrival, Al-Ittihad’s club president, Anmar Alhailae, expressed his excitement, highlighting the striker’s stature by stating, “Karim is a global football icon, he’s box office and very much at the top of his powers. He joins a club and hugely competitive league – in a country with big ambitions both on and off the pitch.”