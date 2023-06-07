IMD confirms cyclone Biparjoy’s formation, may affect Kerala monsoon onset

In 2019, Vayu; 2020, Nisarga; 2021, Taukte. Now, it’s Biparjoy. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed its formation, stating it has intensified into a cyclonic storm. Located 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,050 km southwest of Mumbai, and approximately 1,500 km west-northwest of Kerala, the cyclone’s low pressure could draw moisture away from the coast, further delaying the monsoon onset.

The IMD predicts gradual intensification into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next two days, persisting till June 11. Sea conditions are expected to worsen, but the cyclone will move away from the Kerala coast by June 8.