India’s Kidambi Srikanth wins at Singapore Open Super 750 tournament

Kidambi Srikanth of India started well, but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were eliminated from the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament following contrasting losses in the first round on Tuesday. Srikanth, a silver medalist at the 2021 World Championships, defeated Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the first round of men’s singles tournament. He will play Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee, who defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in his first match after being promoted from the reserves. Defending champion Sindhu fought hard against world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan before losing 21-18 19-21 17-21 in just over an hour. Last year, the two squared off in Thailand.

Prannoy, who entered the competition after winning his first BWF championship at the Malaysia Masters, couldn’t match the young Kodai Naraoka, falling 15-21 19-21 in 56 minutes to the third seeded Japanese. The doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, on the other hand, got off to a fantastic start with a 21-16 21-15 triumph over France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their first round. Saina Nehwal fell 13-21 15-21 to former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, while Aakarshi Kashyap lost 21-17 21-9 to another Thai, Supanida Katethong, in their respective first matches.