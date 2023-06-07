ISSF Junior World Cup: India’s Dhanush Srikanth wins gold medal

Suhl: In shooting, India’s Dhanush Srikanth won gold medal in the Men’s 10m air rifle event in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. Dhanush defeated Pontus Kallin of Sweden.

India’s Harmehar Lally and Sanjana Sood won bronze medal in the the skeet mixed team competition. Indian pair defeated David Jonsson and Felicia Ros of Sweden.

India is in the top of the medal tally with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.