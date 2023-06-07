Mukhtar Ansari’s assistant, gangster Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court

An unknown shooter shot and killed feared mobster Sanjeev Jeeva on Wednesday outside a court in Lucknow. Sanjeev Jeeva was killed in the attack, which took place inside the courthouse, and a young girl was also injured.

A close associate of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, was charged alongside Ansari in the murder of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi.

Jeeva, a notorious shooter in his own right, was taken before a court in Lucknow for a criminal case hearing. He was detained in several additional criminal investigations.

According to early reports, the shooters entered the courtroom disguised as solicitors before shooting Sanjeev Jeeva. The Lucknow Police have detained the attacker who killed Sanjeev Jeeva.

The attack also injured a police constable, who was taken to the Lucknow Civil Hospital for medical attention. After the shooting, a large police presence has been placed in the Lucknow court.

Sanjeev Jeeva began his adventure as a compounder and eventually became immersed in the underworld. Additionally, he was rumoured to have been close to Munna Bajrangi, who died in 2018 while imprisoned in Baghpat prison.