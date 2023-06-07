DH Latest NewsDH NEWSIngredientsHealth & FitnessLatest NewsNEWSRecipe

Muskmelon Juice: Perfect Healthy Refreshing juice recipe

Jun 7, 2023, 03:17 pm IST

Muskmelon juice is a refreshing and healthy drink that’s perfect for hot summer days. Here’s a recipe to make muskmelon juice:

Ingredients:
– 1 muskmelon
– 1/2 cup water
– 1 tbsp honey
– 1 tsp lemon juice
– A pinch of salt

Instructions:
1. Cut the muskmelon into halves and remove the seeds.
2. Scoop out the flesh and add it to a blender.
3. Add water, honey, lemon juice, and salt to the blender.
4. Blend everything until smooth.
5. Strain the juice through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any pulp or seeds.
6. Pour the juice into a glass and serve chilled.

You can also add some ice cubes to the juice to make it even more refreshing. Enjoy your delicious muskmelon juice!

Tags
shortlink
Jun 7, 2023, 03:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button