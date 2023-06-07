Muskmelon Juice: Perfect Healthy Refreshing juice recipe

Muskmelon juice is a refreshing and healthy drink that’s perfect for hot summer days. Here’s a recipe to make muskmelon juice:
Ingredients:
– 1 muskmelon
– 1/2 cup water
– 1 tbsp honey
– 1 tsp lemon juice
– A pinch of salt
Instructions:
1. Cut the muskmelon into halves and remove the seeds.
2. Scoop out the flesh and add it to a blender.
3. Add water, honey, lemon juice, and salt to the blender.
4. Blend everything until smooth.
5. Strain the juice through a fine-mesh strainer to remove any pulp or seeds.
6. Pour the juice into a glass and serve chilled.
You can also add some ice cubes to the juice to make it even more refreshing. Enjoy your delicious muskmelon juice!
Post Your Comments