There are several natural ways to reduce uric acid in the body:

1. Drink plenty of water to help flush out excess uric acid.

2. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products.

3. Limit or avoid high-purine foods such as red meat, seafood, and organ meats.

4. Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight and improve circulation.

5. Avoid or limit alcohol and sugary drinks, which can increase uric acid levels.

6. Consider adding foods high in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, to your diet, as they can help reduce uric acid levels.

7. Talk to your doctor about incorporating natural supplements such as tart cherry juice or turmeric into your diet.

Remember to always talk to your doctor before making any significant changes to your diet or exercise routine.