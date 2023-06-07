Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday, extending gains to the fourth consecutive session. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 350.08 points or 0.56% at 63,142.96. NSE Nifty was up 127.40 points or 0.68% at 18,726.40. Both the indices rose to more-than-six-month highs and were less than 1% off record highs.

All 13 major sectoral indexes ended higher. Financials and information technology surged 0.30% and 0.78%, respectively. BSE Realty index touched a fresh 52-week high and BSE FMCG & Capital Goods indices rallied to an all-time high. Among others, metal, oil & gas, and power indices were up 1% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices touched their fresh all-time high today. They gained 1% each.

The biggest gainers on the market were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Nestle India and HDFC Life. The top losers on the market were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.