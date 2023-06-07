Synthetic skin having magnetic properties has been developed by scientists at Stanford University

Scientists at Stanford University have developed a synthetic skin that can mimic the properties of human skin. The skin is made of polypropylene glycol and silicone and is capable of stretching without tearing. It also possesses magnetic properties that allow it to self-align. When heated to around 158 degrees Fahrenheit, the skin can heal and realign itself within approximately 24 hours.

The team believes that this breakthrough in synthetic skin could pave the way for the creation of reconfigurable soft robots that can change shape and sense deformation as needed. They envision applications in fields such as warfare.

Chris Cooper, a PhD candidate and co-author of the study, highlighted that this innovation represents the first demonstration of a multi-layer, thin film sensor that can automatically realign during the healing process. By mimicking the layering technique of human skin, the researchers were able to develop this remarkable skin.

Each layer of the synthetic skin can be engineered to sense mechanical, thermal, or electrical changes. The backbone of each layer consists of long molecular chains connected by dynamic hydrogen bonds, similar to those found in DNA. This design allows the skin to stretch repeatedly without tearing, similar to latex.

Cooper emphasized the importance of the skin’s ability to heal and recover functions without external intervention or effort. The materials used in the synthetic skin, silicone, and polypropylene glycol, were chosen for their mechanical and rubber-like properties, as well as their biocompatibility. The researchers carefully engineered the materials to have similar responses to external stress over a suitable temperature range.

Furthermore, the addition of magnetic materials enables the prototype skin to self-assemble from various pieces. This magnetic field-guided navigation, combined with induction heating, opens up possibilities for the development of reconfigurable soft robots that can change shape and sense deformation as required.

The long-term vision for this synthetic skin is to create devices that can autonomously recover from extreme damage. The researchers envision a future where a torn and fragmented device can reconstruct itself without external intervention. This advancement in synthetic skin technology brings us closer to the futuristic concept of e-skin, as seen in movies like The Terminator.