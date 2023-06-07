Teenager from Noida fell down and died while taking picture on terrace

On Monday at around 7:00 p.m., a teenager died after falling from the third storey of her apartment in Noida’s sector 11. According to reports, the girl was taking selfies on the terrace while walking, and it’s possible that her foot slipped, causing the deadly fall. However, the precise cause has not yet been determined.

When her relatives heard the dreadful sound of her fall, they promptly took the sufferer to the Noida Metro Hospital. She received medical treatment but her injuries led to her death.

In order to further their investigations, the police have seized possession of the girl’s body and sent it for an autopsy.