Virgin Atlantic announces new flight to London from this Indian city

Bengaluru: London based air carrier, Virgin Atlantic announced new flight service to London from India. The airline will operate a daily direct service between Bengaluru and London from March 31, 2024

Virgin Atlantic will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight on the route. The aircraft has a range of seating options including 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats.

The new service will be the airline’s fourth daily service to India. At present the airline operates regular flights between London Heathrow, and Delhi and Mumbai.

Virgin Atlantic earlier announced that it will launch a seasonal winter service from London Heathrow to Dubai starting from October 28, 2023, and Manchester to Las Vegas beginning on June 3, 2024.