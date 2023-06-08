Anti-gay demonstrators protest outside a school in Glendale, California

Anti-gay demonstrators gathered outside a school in Glendale, California, during a Los Angeles school board vote on recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride month. The protest turned violent, as disturbing images showed a large crowd engaging in a physical altercation outside the school district building.

Democratic politicians, who are known for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, strongly condemned the incident, expressing their outrage over the acts of violence and hate.

This incident is not an isolated occurrence. A week earlier, a similar protest took place outside a North Hollywood elementary school, leading to clashes between protesters and the police.

In Orange County, a conservative area, the board of supervisors recently voted to limit the display of Pride flags on government property, which many view as an attempt to undermine Pride month celebrations.

Furthermore, a school board in the Inland Empire region rejected a history curriculum that mentioned Harvey Milk, a prominent civil rights activist and California’s first openly gay elected official who was murdered. The board dismissed it as “activism” and questioned its relevance to the curriculum.

In response to the protests, Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, who represents Glendale, shared a video of the altercation and condemned the “horrific” acts of violence and hate towards the LGBTQ+ community. He emphasized that they would not apologize for celebrating the strength and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.