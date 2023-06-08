Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 44,160, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading at Rs 59,483 per 10 gram, down Rs 20 or 0.03%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 120 at Rs 71,845 per kg on MCX.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,946.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,961.00.