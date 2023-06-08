Film festival to start from June 9

On June 9 and 10, a two-day film festival will be held in Kolkata to honour Bengali director Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Aside from film screenings, poetry sessions, a memorial lecture, and conversations about the filmmaker would be held, his wife Sohini Dasgupta told PTI on Wednesday. The Buddhadeb Dasgupta Film and Poetry Festival, presented by the Buddhadeb Dasgupta Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), will get off with a screening of his award-winning 1989 film ‘Bagh Bahadur’.

A 90-minute documentary titled ‘Meeting a Milestone’ by famous director Goutam Ghose and a recital of Buddhadeb Dasgupta poems by vocalist Srikanta Acharya will also be held, according to Sohini Dasgupta. Anamika Haksar’s debut Hindi feature ‘Ghode ko jalebi khilane le ja riya hoon,’ about blue-collar workers in Delhi, and Dasgupta’s 30-minute documentary ‘The Melody Continues,’ on the life and works of musician Naushad Ali, will also be shown.

Ukrainian poet Iryna Vikyrchak and Indian poet Sharmila Ray will attend a panel on “Women Poets of Our Time.” The film festival will close with a showing of the Malayalam film ‘Kummatty’ (1979) by famed director G Aravindan, one of the country’s pioneers of the parallel cinema movement.