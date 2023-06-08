Kawasaki launches 2023 Ninja 300 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Ninja 300 in the markets. The bike is offered at a sticker price of Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country in three new colours- Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey. The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries will start from next week in India.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has the largest displacement in its category at 296 cc. The bike is powered by a twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine with fuel-injection system. The engine delivers a top power of 38 bhp and peak torque of 26.1 Nm.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India: Price, features

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks while the rear has been equipped with a short-style silencer with a complex cross-section. The 2023 Ninja 300 is offered with assist & slipper clutch. It also features Dual Channel ABS, Race inspired windshield, Dual-Dial instrumentation with multi-function LCD, and Fine atomising injectors and Dual throttle valve.