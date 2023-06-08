Make the best croissants at home

Croissant recipe:

Ingredients:

– 4 cups of all-purpose flour

– 1/3 cup of sugar

– 2 tsp of salt

– 1 tbsp of active dry yeast

– 1 1/4 cups of unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

– 1 1/4 cups of cold milk

– 1 egg, beaten

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast.

2. Cut in the butter until it’s in small pieces.

3. Add the cold milk and mix until a dough forms.

4. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough for about 5 minutes.

5. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

6. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll it out into a rectangle about 1/4 inch thick.

7. Fold the dough into thirds, like a letter.

8. Turn the dough 90 degrees and roll it out again.

9. Fold the dough into thirds again.

10. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

11. Repeat steps 6-10 two more times.

12. After the third time, roll the dough out into a long rectangle about 1/4 inch thick.

13. Cut the dough into triangles and roll them up, starting from the wide end.

14. Place the croissants on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

15. Brush the croissants with the beaten egg.

16. Let the croissants rise in a warm place for 2-3 hours.

17. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

18. Bake the croissants for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

19. Let the croissants cool for a few minutes before serving.

Enjoy your homemade croissants!