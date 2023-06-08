Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended sharply lower on Thursday. The profit booking by investors put pressure on the indices. BSE Sensex tumbled294 points, or 0.47% to end at 62,848.64. , NSE Nifty settled at 18,634.55, down 92 points or 0.49%. About 1457 shares advanced, 1994 shares declined, and 106 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, JSW Steel, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Larsen and Toubro. Top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals.

Except power and capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended lower. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index fell 0.87%, while the BSE SmallCap index slipped 0.47%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 287.5 lakh crore from Rs 289 lakh crore in the previous session. Thus, investors become poorer by Rs 1.5 lakh crore in a day.