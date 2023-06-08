Two apprehended with cannabis worth Rs 1.25 Cr in Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund: In a major breakthrough against drug smuggling, police have arrested two persons who allegedly indulged in cannabis peddling and recovered contraband to the tune of around Rs 1.25 crore in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, police said on Wednesday.

Following a precise tip-off about the peddling of cannabis, a police team intercepted a truck within the limits of Singhod police station and recovered contraband from the truck, said Mahasamund Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh. During the search police recovered 500 kilograms of cannabis, said the officer, adding that the value of the seizure would be around Rs 1.25 crore. According to the officials, the arrested accused persons were identified as Sudhir Kumar Yadav and Ramkumar Shahshankar, both natives of Delhi.

‘During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were cab drivers and suffered loss at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic following which they entered into this illegal business. The accused persons were taking the cannabis to Raipur and a probe in this connection is underway’, the police said. Police have registered an offence against the duo under the relevant Section of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe in this case is underway, the officer added.