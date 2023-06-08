UK announces visa changes for citizens of these countries

Doha: The United Kingdom has announced visa changes for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordanian citizens. The new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme (ETA), was launched to make trips to the UK easier.

The new system will be launched in October 2023 for Qatari nationals. It will be introduced for citizens of other GCC countries and Jordan in February 2024.

Under the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme (ETA), both Gulf citizens and Jordanians will pay only $12.44 (£10) to apply for an ETA. The ETA would grant them two-year multiple entry visa. GCC residents currently pay over $30 to visit the UK, while for Jordanians it is over $120.