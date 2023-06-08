West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sent top varieties of mangoes to President and Prime Minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent top mango varieties to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. She has been doing this for a number of years.

According to a reliable source, the seasonal fruit was also delivered to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. “The mangoes were delivered in attractive boxes.” The mangoes in the boxes are Himsagar, Fazli, Langra, and Laxman Bhog varieties, according to the source. The boxes will arrive in New Delhi in a few days.