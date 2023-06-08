Yoga poses to practice in evening

Here are some yoga poses that you can practice in the evening:

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

– Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees hip-width apart

– Lower your hips towards your heels and stretch your arms forward

– Rest your forehead on the floor and breathe deeply

2. Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

– Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips

– Lift your hips up and back, straightening your arms and legs

– Push your hands and feet into the ground and breathe deeply

3. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

– Stand with your feet wide apart and turn your right foot out 90 degrees

– Extend your arms out to the sides and reach your right hand towards your right foot

– Keep your left arm extended up towards the ceiling and breathe deeply

4. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

– Stand with your feet wide apart and turn your right foot out 90 degrees

– Extend your arms out to the sides and bend your right knee

– Gaze over your right hand and breathe deeply

5. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

– Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you

– Reach your arms up and lengthen your spine

– Hinge forward at your hips and reach for your feet

– Breathe deeply and hold the pose for a few breaths

Remember to listen to your body and only do what feels comfortable. Hold each pose for a few breaths and repeat on both sides if necessary. Enjoy your evening yoga practice!