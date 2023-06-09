Centuries old tunnel-like structure accidentally discovered at a children’s museum in New Delhi

This week, a tunnel-like structure with centuries-old origins was accidentally found at a children’s museum in New Delhi. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the government authority responsible for archaeological research and preservation of cultural-historical monuments, made the discovery during redevelopment efforts.

India, known for its rich history, currently boasts the sixth largest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

According to officials mentioned in the Hindustan Times, only the opening of the arched structure is visible, and no further excavation will take place. The structure will be preserved as one of the exhibits at the children’s museum.

Praveen Singh, the superintending archaeologist for the Delhi circle of ASI, explained that the arch-like structure emerged while they were creating a path from the front gate to the main road. The structure is believed to date back to the 13th or 14th century, during the rule of the Khilji dynasty in Delhi.

The children’s museum, located in Siri Fort, New Delhi, displays 30 replicas of popular monuments from India and around the world. Despite the influence of social media on the younger generation, the ASI has managed to maintain the museum’s historical integrity and plans to make further upgrades in the future.

Singh stated that the discovery was accidental and not part of a formal excavation. The exposed portion of the structure will serve as a display to demonstrate how such discoveries are made during excavations. In 2011, prior to the museum’s opening, officials had found pottery remains believed to belong to ordinary people working during the 13th and 14th centuries in Delhi.

The officials mentioned in the Hindustan Times report stated that they are unsure where the tunnel-like structure leads. If approved by higher authorities, further excavation might be conducted to determine its destination.

Discoveries of previously unknown tunnels are not uncommon in the Indian capital. In 2021, residents were astonished when a secret tunnel connecting the historical Red Fort with the present-day Delhi Legislative Assembly building was uncovered. The tunnel was used by the British after the 1857 rebellion for India’s independence to evade reprisals from freedom fighters.