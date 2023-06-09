Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,480, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rate is trading flat and the silver rate is up 0.18%. Gold futures were trading at Rs 59,893 per 10 gram, up Rs 2. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 132 at Rs 73,802 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,964.79 per ounce. It is heading for a 0.9% weekly rise. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,979.80.