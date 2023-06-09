DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Jun 9, 2023, 02:49 pm IST

Mumbai:  Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,480, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On  the On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rate is trading flat and  the silver rate is up 0.18%. Gold futures were trading at Rs 59,893 per 10 gram, up Rs 2. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 132 at Rs 73,802 per kg.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces discounts on airfares 

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,964.79 per ounce. It is heading for a 0.9% weekly rise. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,979.80.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 9, 2023, 02:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button