Everything you need to know about Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s first English news anchors on Doordarshan

India mourns the loss of Gitanjali Aiyar, a prominent news presenter, who passed away on Wednesday. Aiyar was one of the first female English news presenters on the national broadcaster Doordarshan. She was 71 years old and had been battling Parkinson’s disease. Sources close to the family revealed that she collapsed after returning home from a walk.

Aiyar began her career at Doordarshan in 1971 and received the Best Anchor Award four times. Her contributions were recognized by several political leaders and renowned media personalities, who took to Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to her remarkable work.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, also expressed his sorrow on Twitter. He described Aiyar as a trailblazer and pioneer in the industry, highlighting her credibility, professionalism, and distinctive voice that she brought to every news presentation.

Here are ten key facts about Gitanjali Aiyar: