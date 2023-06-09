No injuries as Jan Shatabdi Express derails close to Chennai Central station

Late on Thursday in Chennai, two wheels of the Jan Shatabdi Express fell off close to the Basin Bridge workshop. According to police, there were no reported accidents or casualties in the incident.

Passengers were dropped off at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central station by the Vijayawada-bound Jan Shatabdi Express. Two of a coach’s front wheels came off as it was travelling towards the Basin Bridge yard.

Around midnight, the rakes were empty when the tragedy happened. The assistance of railway employees allowed the wheels to be put back on course after almost two hours. No main line train service was impacted by the incident, said railway officials.

Together with the loco pilot and other railway employees, the railway police are looking into the occurrence.