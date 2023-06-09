Oman Air reduces flight ticket fares

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has reduced the price of flight tickets. The flight ticket price on the economy class for the route Muscat – Salalah – Muscat and vice versa for Omanis will be OMR 54, inclusive of all taxes. This will be in effective from June 15 to September 15, 2023.

Flight tickets must be purchased from the call centre or sales outlets of Oman Air offices, Muscat International Airport or Salalah Airport, or through the website or application of Oman Air.

Oman Air has increased the frequency of flights to ?Salalah Airport . The airline will add 8 daily flights to ?Salalah Airport, starting from June 15 until September 15, 2023. This brings the total number of daily flights to 12.