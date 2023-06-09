Sources says, Manoj Sane, accused of Mira Road murder case, used to abuse victim

Police reports claim that Manoj Sane, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya in Mira Road, Maharashtra, used to beat her up while they were roommates. According to the authorities, they are asking the three sisters of the victim if they were aware of Saraswati’s attack.

Today in various locations, the police took statements from the three sisters. One of the sisters was also transferred to the JJ hospital, which is where Saraswati’s retrieved body parts are housed.

To confirm that the body parts found belonged to the victim, the police will run a DNA test.

The authorities had a difficult time identifying the body since the accused had sliced up Vaidya’s body, including her head, and cooked some of it in a pressure cooker. The DNA test is anticipated to assist the police in gathering significant case-relevant evidence.

The police are looking into the ashram Saraswati lived in before going to Mumbai as part of their inquiry into her murder.

In 2008, pursuant to a court decision, Saraswati was transferred to Jankibai Aapte Balika Ashram in Ahmednagar. The specifics of the directive are being looked into by the police.

At the ashram, Saraswati studied till Class 10. According to the police, she left the ashram and moved to Mumbai after turning 18.