Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on Friday. BSE Sensex closed at 62,625.63, down by 223.01 points or 0.35%. NSE Nifty ended at 18,563.40, lower by 71.10 points or 0.38%.

About 1705 shares advanced, 1727 shares declined, and 107 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Adani Enterprises and Power Grid Corporation. Top losers in the market were were Hero MotoCorp, Divis Laboratories, Tata Steel, HDFC Life and Eicher Motors.

7 of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Among sectors, capital goods rose 1%, while FMCG, PSU Bank, Information Technology, metal and oil & gas down 0.5-1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.