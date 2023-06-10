A total of 43.5 lakh pilgrims registered for the Char Dham Yatra, with 24.5 lakh already completing the holy pilgrimage. As the Yatra hits a new record this year, Uttarakhand’s environmental specialists have expressed concern over the government’s “achievement,” calling it the “beginning of a big danger.” “Last year, over 46 lakh pilgrims visited Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib,” Yogendra Gangwar, joint director of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, told . “This year, the number of registrations has crossed 43.5 lakh in just one-and-a-half months, which clearly indicates that last year’s record will definitely be surpassed,” Gangwar added.

According to information gathered, 121 pilgrims from around the country perished within 45 days after the Yatra’s launch on April 22. During the Kedarnath Yatra, 58 pilgrims died. The deaths were attributed to bad weather, a severe cold, a heart attack, and other factors. So far, 634 individuals have been hurt, and 20 mules transporting these pilgrims have died. 470 pilgrims were hurt on the Yamunotri trek, while 21 horses and mules died. According to the research, the majority of those who died were from Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Due to breathing issues, more than 2,500 pilgrims were given oxygen, according to a report.