Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,400, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Dubai authority announces free bike rides

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at 59,840 per 10 gram. In international market, gold price ended at $1,960 per ounce levels. Meanwhile, market experts claim that gold price may rise next week due to weakness in US dollar amid US Fed rate-pause buzz in upcoming FOMC meeting next week