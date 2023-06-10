DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Jun 10, 2023, 03:46 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,400, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at 59,840 per 10 gram. In international market, gold price ended at $1,960 per ounce levels. Meanwhile, market experts claim that gold price may rise next week due to  weakness in US dollar amid US Fed rate-pause buzz in upcoming FOMC meeting next week

