Delicious Homemade Masala Chai: A Flavorful Spiced Tea Recipe

Masala Chai is a popular and aromatic Indian spiced tea that combines the rich flavors of black tea, milk, and a blend of fragrant spices. This delightful beverage is not only comforting and soothing but also invigorating, making it a perfect choice for a morning pick-me-up or an evening treat. With its unique blend of spices, masala chai offers a warm and spicy flavor profile that is sure to tantalize your taste buds. Here’s a simple recipe to help you create a delicious cup of homemade masala chai.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups water

– 2 cups milk

– 2 teaspoons loose black tea leaves or 4 tea bags

– 2-3 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

– 4-5 whole green cardamom pods

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 4-5 whole cloves

– 1 small piece of fresh ginger, peeled and crushed

– Pinch of black pepper (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, add water and bring it to a boil.

2. Add the whole spices (cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, cloves) and crushed ginger to the boiling water. Simmer for about 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to infuse.

3. Reduce the heat and add the black tea leaves or tea bags to the saucepan. Let it simmer for 2-3 minutes, or longer if you prefer a stronger tea.

4. Add sugar according to your taste preference and stir until it dissolves completely.

5. Pour in the milk and gently stir the mixture.

6. Increase the heat and bring the chai to a gentle boil. Be careful not to let it boil over.

7. Once the chai reaches a boil, reduce the heat and let it simmer for another 2-3 minutes to ensure that all the flavors blend together.

8. Remove the saucepan from heat and strain the chai into cups using a fine mesh strainer.

9. Serve hot and enjoy your homemade masala chai.

Note: Feel free to adjust the quantity of spices, sugar, or milk to suit your personal taste. You can also experiment with other spices like nutmeg, fennel seeds, or star anise to add your own twist to the traditional masala chai recipe.