French Open 2023: World No.1 Iga Swiatek to face Karolina Muchova in Women’s Single final

Paris: World No1 Iga Swiatek will defend her title against Karolina Muchova in the Women’s Single final match in French Open on Saturday. The match will take place at court Philippe-Chatrier. Iga Swiatek has been a rising force in tennis. She has won Grand Slam titles at Roland-Garros and US Open. Muchova, who is the fifth Czech woman to reach the Roland-Garros final, defeated Swiatek in three sets in a clash in Prague in 2019.

As per the official website of Roland Garros, ‘Swiatek, the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015-2016 to win 13 straight matches in Paris, has also regularly sought out Muchova as a training partner’. ‘I feel like I know Karolina’s game because I played many practices with her since 2019 and I also watch her actually more than most of the players’, Swiatek said.

The 22-year-old Polish tennis player further added, ‘I really respect her and she is, I feel, a player who can do anything. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique’. An Australian Open semi-finalist in 2021, Muchova has enjoyed some fine moments in her career but has also been forced to overcome career-threatening injuries.

In 2022, the French Open tournament for Karolina Muchova ended in a sorrowful manner. She injured her ankle badly in the match against Amanda Anisimova. Muchova’s injury forced her to withdraw from the tournament. Karlonia Muchova said, ‘Some doctors told me maybe you’ll not do sport anymore’, as per the official website of Roland Garros. ‘It’s up-and-downs in life all the time. Now I’m enjoying that I’m on the upper part now, in the past, it was not easy. That’s actually what makes me appreciate this result even more now because I know what I have been through in the past’, she further added.