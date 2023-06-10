IMD: Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to strengthen in 24 hrs as monsoon approaches Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided an update on cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, stating that it is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours and move in a north-northeast direction in the following three days.

In addition, the IMD has forecasted the progress of the Southwest monsoon, stating that it is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and other regions of the southern peninsula within the next two days.

According to a tweet from the IMD, “VSCS ‘Biparjoy’ over east central Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further & move north-northeast wards during the next 24 hours.” The cyclone is currently located approximately 700 km west of Goa, 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 930 km south of Karachi.

The IMD also provided specific details about the expected path of the cyclone, stating, “It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeast wards gradually during the next 24 hours. Then it would move gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days.”

Furthermore, the IMD issued a prediction for the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, stating that squally winds with speeds ranging from 35-45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph are expected on June 10. The wind speed is likely to increase to 40-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph on June 11, 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph during June 12, and 50-60 kmph with gusts up to 70 kmph from June 13 to 15.