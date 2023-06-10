Japanese actor-turned-political leader Taro Yamamoto causes an uproar in Japan’s parliament

It was an incredibly dramatic moment when Taro Yamamoto, the Japanese actor-turned-political leader, caused a major commotion in Japan’s parliament by reenacting a scene from his famous film Battle Royale. In a desperate attempt to obstruct the passage of a controversial immigration bill, Yamamoto lunged towards fellow legislators who were engaged in debates regarding the bill.

The incident unfolded with Yamamoto leaping at the desk where party leaders were discussing the bill, resulting in his fellow lawmakers physically restraining him. This act was met with a barrage of heckling from both majority and opposition lawmakers.

However, despite the theatrical display, Yamamoto’s actions did not have any impact on the fate of the bill, as it ultimately passed. It is now expected to receive final approval on Friday.

To provide some context, the controversial immigration bill aims to revamp Japan’s immigration rules and address the issue of long-term detention of asylum-seekers in harsh conditions. The bill has the support of Japan’s ruling coalition, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, as well as two opposition parties. However, progressive lawmakers have criticized the bill, arguing that it does not adequately protect the rights of refugees and fails to improve the conditions for asylum seekers already held in Japan.

Turning to Taro Yamamoto’s background, he initially entered the entertainment industry through television in the 1990s, appearing in various Japanese dramas before transitioning to films. His notable role in the ultra-violent cult thriller Battle Royale (2000) gained international recognition and is often regarded as a precursor to the popular series Squid Game. Following the Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear meltdown in 2011, Yamamoto ceased his film work and dedicated himself to protesting the Japanese government’s handling of the disaster.