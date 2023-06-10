Kajol takes break from social media, deletes all posts from Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajol has decided to take a break from social media, as announced by the DDLJ star on Friday. She shared a post on Instagram and Twitter, stating, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life” and captioning it with “Taking a break from social media.”

Although she did not disclose the specific reason for her break, netizens speculate that it may be a promotional tactic for her upcoming web show, The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, particularly after noticing a comment from director P Malhotra on her post.

Malhotra’s comment read, “When is the Good Wife trailer out?” Earlier, it was announced that Kajol would be making her digital debut on Disney+Hotstar with a web series called The Good Wife.

After Kajol announced her break, some fans expressed concern for her well-being. One user commented, “Sorry you’re going through such a tough time, Kajol ma’am. Please know that troubles never last, and come back to your strong energetic self. Sending you all the love.” Another user wrote, “Take care ?? God is with you.”

Kajol has been an active social media user, frequently sharing family photos and videos. Currently, she has approximately 14.4 million followers.

On the work front, Kajol has several significant projects in her pipeline and will soon appear in Lust Stories 2. The teaser for the show was recently released. The Netflix series is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, and R Balki, and features Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others.

While it was initially announced that Kajol would be making her OTT debut with The Good Wife, Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled the first poster of The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. It is unclear whether this is a new show or if The Good Wife has been given a new title.

Many celebrities have chosen to take breaks from social media due to the toxic environment it can create, and they prioritize their mental health. Social media has become an integral part of our lives, but its negative effects have prompted public figures to detox from these platforms.