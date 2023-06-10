Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with heads of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with executives from the US pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer in New York. The meeting, attended by senior vice presidents of the corporation and higher officials of the state government, was place in a hotel where the Loka Kerala Sabha was held on Saturday, according to a CMO statement here. Initial discussions have taken place considering the establishment of a branch of the company’s Chennai-based research unit in Kerala. The pharma company’s officials also inquired about the contributions the southern state may make in pre-clinical research, according to the statement. According to the report, the committee also explored the prospect of effectively leveraging Kerala’s research capabilities in biotechnology, bioinformatics, statistics, and applied mathematics.

In turn, state officials discussed Kerala’s successes in the health sector. Pfizer officials also expressed an interest in collaborating with the state’s new Digital Science Park, which was just launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A delegation of top corporate personnel would then visit Kerala by September, according to the CMO statement. The meeting also included Chief Secretary V P Joy, Rajya Sabha M P John Brittas, and other officials, according to the statement.