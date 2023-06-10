Law firm representing German rock band Rammstein denies sexual assault allegations

A law firm representing Till Lindemann, the frontman of the German rock band Rammstein, who is facing a series of sexual assault claims, vehemently denied the accusations on Thursday. In recent times, multiple women have come forward, alleging that they were recruited and drugged to participate in sexual activities with the 60-year-old Lindemann at Rammstein’s after-show parties. Berlin-based law firm Schertz Bergmann issued a statement stating that their client has faced serious accusations, which they categorically stated were all false. The law firm also mentioned that they intended to pursue legal action against the women making the allegations.

The scandal gained traction after a young Irish woman shared on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius. Since then, numerous similar accounts have surfaced through various platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. The uproar caused by these allegations resulted in the cancellation of all after-show parties during a series of Rammstein concerts in Munich. Furthermore, Berlin has announced that after-show parties will be canceled at the band’s upcoming concerts in the capital city in July.

The allegations prompted German Families Minister Lisa Paus to call for improved protection of fans attending concerts. Rammstein, an industrial metal band formed in 1994, is renowned for their heavy guitar riffs, boundary-pushing behavior, and visually spectacular stage performances featuring pyrotechnics. Their songs have tackled controversial subjects ranging from cannibalism to necrophilia, and their band name itself references the Ramstein air show tragedy of 1988, which caused numerous casualties.

While the band itself has denied the allegations, German media reports have indicated that Alena Makeeva, a Russian woman accused of recruiting young women for sexual relations with Lindemann, has been banned from attending any future Rammstein concerts. Makeeva referred to herself as Rammstein’s “casting director” and had been associated with the band since 2019, according to the German newspaper Die Welt.