Malaysian Bharatnatyam Guru faints and dies on stage

Sri Ganesan, a prominent Bharatnatyam exponent and Malaysian citizen, fell while attending a cultural occasion here on Friday and was pronounced dead by medics at a local hospital. Ganesan, who is also the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Malasiya, Kuala Lumpur, was in town to accept an award from a cultural organisation that was hosting a three-day Devadasi Dance festival at Bhanja Kala Mandap. Today was the event’s final day.

According to eyewitnesses, Sri Ganesan, 60, performed his dance and then fainted on stage while lighting a lamp. According to an official, he was immediately brought to the Capital Hospital here, where physicians proclaimed him dead. “His (Ganesan’s) death could have been caused by a sudden cardiac arrest.” “His body has been kept for postmortem tomorrow morning,” said a doctor at Capital Hospital. “He was in good health and gave a Bharatnatyam recital this evening based on the Geet Govinda.” Unfortunately, he fainted while lighting the lamp on stage,” said festival organiser Jagabandhu Jena.