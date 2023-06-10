NDRF conducted safety inspection of the ropeway in Hirakud dam site in Odisha

An official claimed that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a safety inspection of the ropeway at the Hirakud dam site in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. Subhankar Mohanty, Enforcement Officer for the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), stated that the SMC had requested the NDRF investigate the ropeway, and that they had recently visited the site. While annual inspections are performed, this was the first time a 30-member NDRF team led by their commander visited the site to check the ropeway.

The crew examined many aspects such as the tower height, rope, trolley, hook, and other items. He also stated that they conducted a simulated drill and taught the ropeway crew on how to respond in the event of a mishap. Jawahar Udyan is linked to Gandhi Minar at the Hirakud dam site by a ropeway. Jawahar Udyan is a beautiful park located beneath the Hirakud Dam. The Gandhi Minar is a watchtower that offers an aerial perspective of the massive Hirakud reservoir and dam. The ropeway service, which began operation in 2019, transports twelve trolleys between Jawahar Udyan and Gandhi Minar. Each tram can hold four people.