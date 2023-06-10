“Oh My God 2”, starring Akshay Kumar will hit the theatres on August 11

The makers of “Oh My God 2,” starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, announced on Friday that the film will be released in theatres on August 11. Viacom18 Studios announced the film’s release date on Twitter. “The date is set! #OMG2 will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023. “See you there!” said the post. Amit Rai, who directed and wrote the critically acclaimed film “Road to Sangam” in 2010, wrote and directed the film. “Samrat Prithviraj” director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached to the project as creative producer, while Amalendu Chaudhary is on board as cinematographer. The first “Oh My God” film, directed by Umesh Shukla and starring Paresh Rawal opposite Kumar, was released in 2012. “Oh My God 2” is produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde.