Quick and easy to make Carrot Pinwheels

To make carrot pinwheels, you will need the following ingredients:

– 2 cups grated carrots

– 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

– 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

– 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

– 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

– 1/4 cup raisins

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 4 large flour tortillas

Here are the steps to make carrot pinwheels:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated carrots, cream cheese, chives, parsley, walnuts, and raisins. Mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Spread the mixture evenly over each flour tortilla, leaving a small border around the edges.

3. Roll up the tortillas tightly, making sure the filling stays inside.

4. Wrap the tortillas in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until firm.

5. Once the tortillas are firm, remove them from the refrigerator and unwrap them.

6. Using a sharp knife, slice the tortillas into 1-inch thick pinwheels.

7. Arrange the pinwheels on a serving platter and serve immediately.

These carrot pinwheels are a delicious and healthy snack or appetizer that are perfect for parties or potlucks. They are easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time, making them a great option for busy weekdays. Enjoy!