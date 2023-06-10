Here is a simple recipe for making kombucha at home:

Ingredients:

– 1 SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast)

– 1 cup starter tea or distilled white vinegar

– 1 cup sugar

– 8 tea bags (black or green tea)

– 1 gallon filtered water

– Flavorings (optional)

Instructions:

1. Boil 1 gallon of filtered water in a large pot.

2. Add 8 tea bags to the pot and let steep for 10-15 minutes.

3. Remove the tea bags and add 1 cup of sugar to the pot. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

4. Allow the tea to cool to room temperature.

5. Pour the tea into a large glass jar (2-gallon size is best).

6. Add 1 cup of starter tea or distilled white vinegar to the jar.

7. Gently place the SCOBY on top of the tea.

8. Cover the jar with a cloth or paper towel and secure it with a rubber band.

9. Place the jar in a warm, dark place (around 75-85°F) for 7-14 days. The longer you let it ferment, the more sour it will become.

10. After 7-14 days, remove the SCOBY and 1-2 cups of the liquid. This will be your starter tea for your next batch.

11. If desired, add flavorings to the remaining kombucha. You can add fruit, herbs, or spices to flavor it.

12. Bottle the kombucha and store it in the refrigerator. It will continue to ferment, but at a much slower rate.

That’s it! Making kombucha at home is easy and fun. Just be sure to keep everything clean and sanitized to avoid contamination.