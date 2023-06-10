Restaurant-Style Kadai Veg Curry: A Flavorful Delight to Savor at Home

Indulge in the delectable flavors of a restaurant-style kadai veg curry with this easy-to-follow recipe. Bursting with aromatic spices and a medley of colorful vegetables, this dish is a true delight for your taste buds. Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or simply looking to impress your guests with a flavorful vegetarian option, this kadai veg curry recipe is the perfect choice. Recreate the authentic restaurant experience in the comfort of your own kitchen and savor every bite of this aromatic and satisfying dish. Get ready to elevate your culinary skills and embark on a culinary journey filled with bold flavors and vibrant textures.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups mixed vegetables (such as bell peppers, carrots, peas, cauliflower, and beans), chopped into bite-sized pieces

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 2 medium onions, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 teaspoons kadai masala powder (available in Indian grocery stores)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– 1/4 cup cashews, soaked in water for 30 minutes

– 1/4 cup fresh cream

– 1 tablespoon kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large kadai or wok over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

2. Add the chopped onions and green chilies. Saute until the onions turn golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

5. Drain and grind the soaked cashews into a smooth paste using a blender or food processor. Add this paste to the kadai and mix well.

6. Add the kadai masala powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix everything together and cook for 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to blend.

7. Add the mixed vegetables to the kadai and mix well, ensuring the vegetables are coated with the masala.

8. Cover the kadai with a lid and cook on medium heat for about 10-12 minutes or until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

9. Meanwhile, crush the kasuri methi between your palms and add it to the kadai. Mix well.

10. Pour in the fresh cream and stir gently to incorporate it into the curry. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.

11. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

12. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

13. Serve the restaurant-style kadai veg curry hot with naan, roti, or steamed rice.

Enjoy the flavorful and aromatic restaurant-style kadai veg curry right at home!