Uttar Pradesh will host international trade expo in September

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for the International Trade Show, which is scheduled to take place in Greater Noida from September 21 to September 25. The state government will exhibit UP to worldwide visitors after getting investment offers worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore at the UP worldwide Investors Summit-2023. The event will primarily focus on 40 areas that contribute significantly to the state’s development. During the five-day event, the state’s talent, culture, resources, and capabilities would be showcased.

A large number of B2B and B2C buyers are scheduled to attend the event. In addition to highlighting the state’s business and trade prospects, the Yogi government will commemorate dignitaries who have advanced the state’s art and culture. Padma recipients and Shilp Gurus will also be acknowledged at this ceremony. Furthermore, different stalls will be set up to promote things from each of the state’s 75 districts, emphasising their unique ODOP (One District One Product) items. The exhibition will include Gulabi Meenakari (pink enamelwork) and Ganesh idols from Varanasi, brassware from Moradabad, black pottery from Azamgarh, perfumes from Kannauj, silk items from Banda and Banaras, and chikankari embroidery from Lucknow.