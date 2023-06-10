Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway restored

Officials stated that vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Saturday after being halted for about 12 hours due to repair and maintenance work on the stretch between the Nashri and Navyug tunnels. The National Highways Authority of India worked on the 270-kilometer route after a landslip, they added. According to Senior Superintendent of Police, National Highway, Rohit Baskotra, the road was closed around 10 p.m. on Friday at Dalwas and numerous other areas in Ramban district for repair and maintenance work.

“During the overnight operation, debris from the landslip was cleared, the slide prone area was stabilised, and potholes were filled,” Baskotra, who reviewed the works with senior NHAI officers, told. He stated that the route was reopened to vehicles from both directions after roughly 12 hours. “Commuters have been advised to follow lane discipline,” stated Baskotra. Concerning traffic congestion on the highway and commuter concerns, officials stated that authorities have highlighted the necessity for rapid efforts to alleviate congestion in the Ramban-Banihal sector, particularly in light of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which begins on July 1.